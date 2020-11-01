Birdie Goodwine Ravenell

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Birdie Goodwine Ravenell, 55, 206 Johnson St., St. Matthews, will be held at noon at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens with entombment to follow in the mausoleum.

The Rev. Mary Mood is officiating.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at Jenkins Funeral Services, St. Matthews.

The family will receive limited guests st the residence, but friends may express their condolences by calling her mother, Mary Goodwine, 803-456-4047.

Face masks are required and all COVID-19 regulations will be followed.