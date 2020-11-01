Menu
Jay Gee Thompson Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Jay Gee Thompson Jr., 57, of Orangeburg passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

Jay was born on May 23, 1963, in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He was the son of the late Jay Gee Thompson and the late Nancy Jean Breslin Thompson. He served in the United States Army.

Survivors include his wife, Renee Trawick Thompson of the home; son, Gabriel Champion (Camila) who is serving in the United States Navy in Japan; daughter, Stephanie Thompson (Michael Fedele) of Charleston; granddaughter, Allison Grace of Charleston; brothers, Michael Thompson (Kimberly) of King, North Carolina, Thomas Thompson (Sharla); one niece and two nephews.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
