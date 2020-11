Leroy Prezzy

COLUMBIA -- Mr. Leroy Prezzy, 59, of Columbia transitioned Saturday.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home of Holly Hill.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is requesting limited visitation following COVID-19 protocol at the residence of Mr. & Mrs. James (Janie Bell) Prezzy, 121 Haggerty St., Holly Hill.

