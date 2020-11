Eva Mae Ross

BAMBERG -- Eva Mae Ross, 95, of 83 Happy Court, Bamberg, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at her residence.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, for the public at the Bamberg Chapel of Carroll Mortuary. The family asks that all wear masks and to adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, in Union Baptist Church Cemetery.