Phillip Jerome Robinson Sr.

ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Phillip Jerome Robinson Sr. will be held at noon Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at St. Paul Baptist Church Cemetery, Elloree, with the Rev. Joseph Ham, pastor, officiating.

Mr. Robinson passed Oct. 5 at the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Hospice House.

Public viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home in Elloree.

The family will not be receiving visitors due to COVID-19. Friends may call the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to [email protected]


Published by The Times and Democrat on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
5
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Jenkins Funeral Home
208 Midway Rd, Elloree, SC 29047
Nov
6
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
St. Paul Baptist Church Cemetery
, Elloree, South Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Jenkins Funeral Home
