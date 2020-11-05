Michael Wayne Crawford

ORANGEBURG -- Michael Wayne Crawford, 64, of Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

A memorial service will be held graveside at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Orangeburg Part-Time Players. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed. ALL visitors should be wearing a mask.

Michael was born in Richmond, Kentucky, to the late Jesse Crawford and the late Iva Katherine Baker Crawford. Michael received his bachelor of arts degree from Baptist College, now known as Charleston Southern University. Michael spent a good part of his life taking the time to teach and enrich the minds of children in Orangeburg. He taught 28 years at Whittaker Elementary School. In his final years of teaching at Whittaker, he was teaching the children of the students he had in his first years of teaching. After retiring from Whittaker, Michael spent two years teaching at St. Paul's United Methodist Church Kindergarten School. Through his love of teaching and spreading the word of the Lord, he was able to help more children through stories, songs and instilling in them the love of Jesus Christ.

Michael was choir director at Revlon Baptist Church of Orangeburg and of Ebenezer United Methodist Church in North. Michael loved music and loved sharing it with others, whether it was singing with the choir on Sundays or onstage with the Orangeburg Part Time Players (OPTP). Michael was a long-time member of the OPTP. While performing on stage he met and fell in love with, Kay Crawford, the love of his life! He performed as soloist, chorus, directed plays, built and designed sets, and designed costumes galore. Most of the time, you would find him preparing food for the theater crew who were building the sets.

Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Kay Young Crawford; his sisters, Eudell Crawford Gray and Lynn Crawford Bair; and his brothers, Donald "Tommy" Crawford and William "Billy" Edward Crawford.

He is survived by his children, Melissa Elaine Crawford and James Allen Crawford, both of Orangeburg, and Jennifer Ann Crawford of Decatur, Georgia; and grandchildren, Mythias Stevon Crawford of Orangeburg and Katherine Ann Crawford of Decatur. Michael will be missed by all his nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends and colleagues.

