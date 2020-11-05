Norma Stephens West

VANCE -- Norma Stephens West, 92, of Vance, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Born on Jan. 17, 1928, in Dorchester, Norma was a daughter of the late Barney McKinley Stephens and Mattie Traxler Stephens. Norma graduated from Ridgeville High School and on April 20, 1953, she married Earl Eugene West Jr. where she then went on to become a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with all of her family and friends. During her early years before her health declined, Norma was an active participant as a member of Providence United Methodist Church and its United Methodist Women's missionary group.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Earl Eugene West Jr.; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Gaynell Rhode (D.S.) and Lurene Bilton (James W.); her brother and sister-in-law, Victor Stephens (Bobbie); brothers-in-law, O'Bryan West, Howard West, Raymond West, Heyward West, Leon West, Francis "Cap" West; and her sister-in-law, Helen Fersner (Lamar). Those who will most cherish her memory are her daughter, Harriet West Bozard (Freddie) of Vance; her son, Robert E. West (Charmin) of Bowman; her grandchildren, Nicole Rose (Charlee), Madison West, Tiffany Stokes (Matt), Sommer Judy (Keith); her great-grandchildren, Charles Rose, Kayla Stokes, Reece Judy and Bryson Judy; her sisters-in-law, Marian West, Francine West, Lois West, Annette West and Gayle West; and numerous nieces nephews and extended family.

Graveside services to remember and honor Norma's life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery, 4833 Old State Road, Holly Hill. The Rev. Justin Ritter, pastor of the church, and Pastor Terry Martin will officiate. The family will receive visitors following the services at the cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be her nephews, Dennis Rhode, Ricky Rhode, Lynn Rhode, Al Bilton, Glenn Stephens, Barry Stephens, Frank West, Darrell West, William West, Woodie West, Jackson West and David Earl Fersner.

The family wishes to thank Norma's current caregiver, Margaret Jamison Fuller, and her former caregiver, Janie Davis, for the loving care they provided her in her most recent years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Norma`s memory may be sent to Providence United Methodist Church, c/o Frankie Dantzler, 2988 Bass Drive Santee, SC 29142.

Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https:/www.avingerfh.com

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803-496-3434).