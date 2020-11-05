Menu
Submit an Obituary
Ronda Elders Kinard
1966 - 2020
BORN
1966
DIED
2020

Ronda Elders Kinard

COPE -- Ronda Elders Kinard, 54, of Cope, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 7, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. Pastor Joshua Elders and Pastor Roger Smoak will be officiating. Burial will follow at Johnson-St. Paul Cemetery, Country Club Road, Hampton.

The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Thompson Funeral Home Inc.

Pallbearers will be Marshall Hooker, Jim Wise, Tim Elders, Random Jeffcoat, Eyan Crank and Ethan Wolfe.

Ronda was born on Jan. 7, 1966, in Columbia, the daughter of the late Odom Elders and Elaine King Elders. She loved the Clemson Tigers and enjoyed shooting pool, playing games and being on Facebook. Ronda was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her.

Survivors include her husband of 16 years, Larry Kinard; children, Marshall Hooker (Sabrina Cherry), Greta Hooker (Jim Wise), Emily Darby, Lindsey Kinard; 16 grandchildren; mother, Elaine King Elders; sisters, Diane Bresler (Gary), Janet Elders, Glenda Stephenson; brother, Tim Elders (Melody); and a number of nieces and nephews.

Friends may call the residence of Elaine Elders or Larry Kinard.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Visitation
6:30p.m. - 8:30p.m.
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115
Nov
7
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
