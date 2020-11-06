Menu
Leonel "Spider" Isaac

Leonel 'Spider' Isaac

COLUMBIA -- Mr. Leonel "Spider" Isaac, 56, of 2400 Kneece Road, Apt. 1101, Columbia, entered eternal rest on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Bushy Pond Baptist Church, Norway.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

The family will receive friends at the residence of his son, 1107 Widgean Drive, Columbia. Online condolences can be forwarded to www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Jackson's Memorial Chapel - Neeses
6751 Savannah Highway , Neeses, SC 29107
Nov
7
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bushy Pond Baptist Church
, Norway, South Carolina
Jackson's Memorial Chapel - Neeses
To the Isaac Family I'm truly sorry to hear the passing of your love one. May you know that he's resting in peace now and watching over you.
Gregory Gleaton
November 6, 2020