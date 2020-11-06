Leonel 'Spider' Isaac

COLUMBIA -- Mr. Leonel "Spider" Isaac, 56, of 2400 Kneece Road, Apt. 1101, Columbia, entered eternal rest on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Bushy Pond Baptist Church, Norway.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

The family will receive friends at the residence of his son, 1107 Widgean Drive, Columbia.