Jeff Jacques

DETROIT -- Graveside services for Jeff Jacques, 69, of Detroit, Michigan, and formerly of Holly Hill, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Greater Unity AME Church Cemetery, Coach Road, Holly Hill.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home in Holly Hill. COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

