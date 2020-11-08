Paul Garry Hines

CHARLESTON -- Paul Garry Hines died Nov. 4th 2020, in Charleston, where he had lived since 2000. Mr. Hines was born in Schenectady, New York, on July 30, 1937.

Mr. Hines is survived by his wife of almost 43 years, Judith Albergotti Hines, a former Society Editor and reporter for the Times and Democrat, and by his children Erin, Tara, and Gael Hines; Natal (Rob), one grandchild, Tamara, and his stepchildren from his second marriage, Lucas Albergotti Heller and Nina Catherine Heller and his grandchildren, Dillon Lucas Heller, Kylie-Ann Heller, Thomas Daniel Wise and one great- grandchild, Thomas.

He finished Cambridge Latin School and was awarded a scholarship to Harvard College. He received a Bachelor's degree in 1959 and a Master's of Business Administration in 1963. He was active in the undergraduate NORTH and was among those alumni who helped bring military training back to Harvard in 2010. He served in the US Navy as a Gunnery Officer was a member of the Naval order of the US.

He worked in New York City as a management consultant before joining EF Hutton, then a Wall Street firm. He became an Executive Vice President and a member of the board of EF Hutton brokerage, Chairman of Hutton Financial Services, He became Chief Financial Officer for former Treasury Secretary William E. Simon in Morristown, New Jersey, in 1986 and engaged in venture capital and consulting subsequently. He served on the board of Mexco, an oil company in Midland, Texas, as Chair of the audit Committee at the time of his death.

Mr. Hines learned to sail on the Charles River in a public sailing program at age 12 and sailing became his passion. He was an avid, competitive, and successful sailor. He was a member of the New York Yacht Club. He was a member of the original board of directors for the first Operation Sail in New York Harbor in 1976, and he served as Chairman of cadet hospitality in 1976 and 1986.

