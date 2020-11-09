Tresa Murray Weber

ORANGEBURG -- Tresa Murray Weber, of Orangeburg, went to her heavenly home on Saturday Nov. 7th, 2020.

Tresa was born on June 29th, 1964, to Nancy Murray and the late Everette Murray.

She is survived by her mother, Nancy Murray (Ernie Ward) of Hampton; one daughter, Brandy Bessinger of Orangeburg; and one son, Ryan Bessinger of Orangeburg; and two grandchildren. Also a host of aunts, uncles and many loving cousins.

Services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10th, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Ott Funeral home, with family receiving friends an hour before services. Burial will follow at Ott Cemetery in Branchville. Memorials can be made to the American Diabetes Society.

