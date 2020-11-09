Betty Jean Jones

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Betty Jean Jones, 60, of 1636 Enderly St., Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of her sister, Mrs. Eartha M. Rice, 7012 Willie Road, Orangeburg. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone, at (803) 404-0302, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

The family is accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Please adhere to all precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonfuneralhome.com