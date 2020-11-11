Menu
Abraham Martin

SUMMERVILLE -- Abraham Martin, 83, of Summerville, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Trident Medical Center.

Viewing will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at the funeral home. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477. Please adhere to COVID-19 guidelines for attendance and masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, please give donations to WMHS Alumni Association.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home of St. George (843-563-4332).


Published by The Times and Democrat on Nov. 11, 2020.
