Norman McBride McLean

ORANGEBURG -- Norman McBride McLean, 91, of Orangeburg, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center. His passing was due solely to natural causes (not COVID).

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 at Dukes- Harley Funeral Home chapel in Orangeburg, 3379 Columbia Road, with the Rev. Ryan Tucker officiating. The service will be followed by a brief visitation at the funeral home and burial at Memorial Park Cemetery in Orangeburg. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. ALL visitors should be wearing a mask.

Norman was born Aug. 23, 1929. in Orangeburg, the son of the late James Lennon McLean Sr. and Sophronia Hartzog McLean. He was also predeceased by his sister, Elizabeth McLean Pence; his brother, James Lennon McLean Jr.; and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Edward and Gerry Brown.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Shirley Brown McLean, with whom he shared a happy and fulfilling life for 61 years. His memory is cherished by his children, daughter Marie McLean-Choi (David) of Orangeburg and sons James N. McLean (Patty) of Orangeburg, William N. McLean (Nicole) of Columbia, and Robert L. McLean (Heather) of Anderson. His children will never forget his unconditional love and his belief that they could accomplish anything.

He will be missed by his adoring grandchildren, Riley and Benton McLean of Columbia; Madilyn, Griffin and Wyatt McLean of Anderson; Thomas Sloop of Deltona, Florida, Perrin Sloop of Greer, and Andrew Sloop and John McLean of Orangeburg. Norman's grandchildren were his pride and joy, and just the mention or sight of them would make his face light up and his eyes sparkle. He also leaves behind a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Avie and Leslie Phillips, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Norman was a 1947 graduate of Orangeburg High School and attended Clemson University. Norman was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, in which he served as a third class machinist mate aboard the U.S.S. Antietam CV-36 aircraft carrier during the Korean War. It was only fitting that his passing was on Veterans Day.

Aside from the Navy, Norman's many occupations included helping his father in the timber business, farming crops, and raising cattle, as well as owning and operating several businesses. He owned a trucking company, grain bin and metal building construction companies, a service station, and a real estate brokerage office.

Norman had a great mechanical ability combined with creativity, which was often necessary in his work in the farming and timber businesses. He was skilled at diagnosing and repairing equipment. He was always inventing new tools for his own personal use and knew how to fix or adapt anything to suit his needs. He also was gifted with intelligent business instincts, which he shared and passed on to his children.

Norman had a love for God, church, and country and believed in the Golden Rule and living as an example for others. A former member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Jamison, he was a deacon, Sunday school teacher and Sunday school superintendent. For the past 34 years, he was a loyal member of First Baptist Church in Orangeburg and the Couples Sunday School Class. He considered his long life a blessing from God, as he survived numerous near misses and close calls early in life, and multiple heart procedures over the past 40 years which kept him alive.

Norman also loved music and was involved in marching band at Orangeburg High School and Clemson, in which he played the sousaphone. He also played a bass fiddle in a small dance band in his young adult years. Norman loved to sing and had a beautiful bass voice. He enjoyed being a part of the Chancel Choir, Golden Singers and Men's Quartet at First Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 637, Orangeburg, SC 29116; Clemson University Tiger Band Association, P.O. Box 1348, Clemson, SC 29633; or the charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.