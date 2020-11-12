Menu
Henry A. Thomas Sr.

NORTH – Mr. Henry A. Thomas Sr., 80, formerly of Springfield, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

A public viewing will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Fulmer's Funeral Home of Springfield.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Fulmer's Memorial Gardens, 706 Samaria Road, Springfield. Everyone attending is asked to please wear a mask or some type of facial covering.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the family asks that you refrain from any visitations to the home at this time. Condolences may be made by phone and to Fulmer's Funeral Home 3339 Surrey Race Road, Springfield.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Nov. 12, 2020.
