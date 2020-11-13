Menu
George Etheredge Griffith
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020

ELLOREE -- George Etheredge Griffith, 89, of Elloree, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland in Columbia, after a brief illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the graveside in Magrill Cemetery, Elloree, with Pastor Mitch Evans officiating.

Mr. Griffith was born in Elloree on Feb. 10, 1931. He was the son of the late Benjamin Franklin Griffith and Lottie Lee Etheredge Griffith. He attended Newberry College and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Elloree. He was a retired farmer. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Ann Felkel Griffith of Elloree; three daughters, Mary Ann Grubbs (Daniel) of Elloree, Georgette Etheredge of Orangeburg, and Jennifer Wooten (Richard) of Goose Creek; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Friends may call at his residence.

The family suggests memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church of Elloree, P.O. Box 487, Elloree, SC 29047.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Magrill Cemetery
, Elloree, South Carolina
