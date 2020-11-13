Menu
Vernon Wallace

ORANGEBURG -- Vernon Wallace, 70, of 1590 Rhoad Road, died Nov. 8, 2020, at MUSC.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rukes and regulations.

Viewing will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

Omega services will be held at 6 p.m.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will only be accepting immediate family and friends due to COVID-19. Everyone must wear a mask.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy, Orangeburg, SC 29115
Nov
14
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Belleville Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by:
Glover's Funeral Home
