Nathaniel "Buster" Gladden

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Mr. Nathaniel "Buster" Gladde Sr., 77, of 206 Bibleway Circle, St. Matthews, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at New Bethany Baptist Church of Fort Motte, with the Rev. Frank Parker officiating.

Viewing will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

All COVID-19 precautions will be in place both at the funeral home during visitation and at the graveside during services to include masks and social distancing.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jenkins Funeral Home
2205 Liberty Street P.O. Box 32, St. Matthews, SC 29135
Nov
14
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
New Bethany Baptist Church
, Fort Motte, South Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Jenkins Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Just remember that GOD IS STILL IN CONTROL I'll miss my friend. May God keep you and your family in his care
VERNELLE. DARBY
November 12, 2020
Prayers to the family. Such a kind man.
Patricia Brown
November 10, 2020
Nathaniel( Buster) Gladden, AKA my grandfather was the best grandfather that anyone could ask for. Please know that your baby girl truly misses you! Don't worry about grandma, we got her covered. Love you forever!
Navondria Huggins
Grandchild
November 10, 2020
The Gladden family sorry about the loss of your love one.Im going to miss Mr.Gladden my prayers are with you and the family
Louise Plush
November 10, 2020
My condolences to Mother Gladden and family....Am going to miss my friend
Dejuan Fludd
November 10, 2020