George Gaffney Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. George Gaffney Jr., 49, of 1245 Glenrobinson Lane, Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may visit the residence of his mother, Mrs. Irene Gaffney, 1245 Glenrobinson Lane, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

The family is accepting limited guests. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precuations.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Sorry for your loss. We will keep you and your family in our Prayers. Be encouraged.
Carolyn Collier-Greene
November 16, 2020
My condolences to you and your family..:Keeping the family in Prayer
Lou Jennings-west
November 16, 2020