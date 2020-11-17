Johnnie Farris Norris Sr.

BRANCHVILLE -- Johnnie Farris Norris Sr. passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the age of 95.

He was a native of Branchville and a graduate of the Branchville school system where he played football and baseball. He was born June 4, 1925, to C. Morgan and Pearl Berry Norris. He married to the love of his life, Hazel Cain Norris. They had three children, John Jr. (Pamela), Christine (Dan) Redding and Charlene (Tony) Negron. He is survived by five grandchildren, Alex Norris, Danny (Melanie) Redding, David Redding, Becky (Charles) Justice and Mike (Brooke) Coble. He is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, Coleman Skeen, Aubrey Skeen, Kylie Skeen, Campbell Justice, Georgia Coble, Colt Coble and Daisy Coble.

John was a member of Branchville Baptist Church, where he served as Sunday school teacher, deacon and other various positions in the church. He was a lay speaker for many area churches but truly loved his time at Hunters Chapel Baptist Church. He was a member of Branchville Masonic Lodge, Gideons and Scottish Rite.

He was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War. He was proud and honored to serve his country and loved going to the schools to answer questions the children had about these wars.

After the war, he began working for the Southern Railroad, now Norfolk Southern Corporation. After working for 45 years at the railroad, he and his wife moved to Branchville where he became involved in the town council, member of the Tri-County Chamber of Commerce, S.C. Heritage Corridor, and his most precious joy was being president of the Branchville Railroad Shrine Museum, where he would give tours where Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Hazel Norris; his parents; and four brothers, Tommy, Clarence, Clifford and Carl. He is survived by a brother, Mike (Jane) Norris of St. George, and a number of nieces and nephews.

His goal in life was to share his faith in Jesus Christ and to help others who needed a helping hand. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, in Ott Cemetery in Branchville, with the Rev. Tim Shaw officiating.

The family will receive friends at the cemetery one hour before services.

Memorials may be made to the Branchville Railroad Shrine Museum, P.O. Box 73 Branchville, SC 29432.

Online condolences can be made at www.ottfh.com.