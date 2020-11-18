Justin Lamar Weeks

NORTH -- Justin Lamar Weeks, 35, of North, died Nov. 13, 2020, due to an extended illness.

He was born April 18, 1985, in Charleston, the son of the late Richard and Julianne (Weathers) Weeks.

He was a 2003 graduate of Bowman Academy. He worked at LIC, The Liquid Center, where he bartended for many years. He also worked at Land Star where he was a trucking dispatcher.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. William Henry Weeks and Mr. and Mrs. Lamar Weathers; and brother, Jack Weeks.

Survivors include his sisters, Michelle Weeks Chavis (Bobby) of the home and Jenny Weeks of Orangeburg; brother, Ronnie Ritchie of North Carolina; sister-in-law, Michelle Weeks of Orangeburg; nieces and nephews, Gage Fogle, Jarett Chavis, Tyler Weeks, Kyle Weeks, Caden Garrick, Mia Weeks, Kayla Ritchie and Zander Ritchie; great-grandnephew, Jack Fogle (Jack Jack); a number of cousins and many very special friends.

Visitation will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, 820 W. Dunbar Road, West Columbia.

Friends may call or visit the residence of Michelle and Bobby Chavis, 4129 Savannah Highway, North.

Elmwood Funeral Home and Cremation is assisting the family.