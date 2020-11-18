Hugh Harrison Fort

NORWAY -- Hugh Harrison Fort, 56, of Norway, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, after an extended illness.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, in Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. Captain Buddy Bizzell will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Thompson Funeral Home, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are George Brunson, Tony Still, Stokes Pritchard, Virgil "Tye" Stroble, Gerald Brown, Jamie Preacher, Joey New and Johnny Crouch.

Hugh was born July 29, 1964, in Bamberg. He was the son of the late Mr. James Clarence Fort and Mrs. Margaret Ann Walling Fort. Hugh was a member of Willow Swamp Baptist Church in Norway. He enjoyed going to yard sales and flea markets. He loved being with his family and friends. Hugh was a people person who never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Marcy Wannamaker Fort of the home; son, Joshua "Josh" Harrison Fort (Caitlin) of Mount Pleasant; grandson, Bowen Harrison Fort of Mount Pleasant; mother, Margaret Ann W. Fort of Orangeburg; brothers, David Fort (Saundra) of Norway and Robert "Chip" Fort (Michelle) of Lexington; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Mrs. Tammy Gibson for her love and support during this difficult time.

Friends may call the residence of Marcy Fort.

Memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

