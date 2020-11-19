Menu
Search
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Morgan Perry Davis Jr.
DIED
November 15, 2020

Morgan Perry Davis Jr.

GROVETOWN, Ga. -- Mr. Morgan Perry Davis Jr. entered into rest on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

Mr. Davis was born April 21, 1988, and was employed by John Deere.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Thankful Baptist Church Cemetery in Bamburg.

Survivors are his wife, Kelli Davis; sisters, Walisa Corujo, Lashon Moore; brothers, Maurice Corujo, LeTavious Hemingway; mother-in-law, Karen Jones Lewis; sisters-in-law, Kristen Tate, Devin Hemingway; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, godsons and other relatives.

Mr. Davis may be viewed from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at the funeral home. Please adhere to guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks.

Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, Ga., is in charge of arrangements.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times and Democrat on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, Georgia
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
11 Entries
Our prayers and condolences for you Kelli and the family.
Rosetta & Lonnie Hall
Family
November 18, 2020
My condolences to Kelli and the entire Davis family on your loss. My family is lifting yours in prayer during this difficult time.
Jared Savina
Coworker
November 18, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.

Praying for strength for your wife and loved ones.
Alicia Conkleton
Classmate
November 17, 2020
Kelli and family, much love to you all. Sending up prayers.
Wanda Gothie
Friend
November 17, 2020
Kelli, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your entire family. I am truly so sorry for your loss.
Tiffany Coleman
Friend
November 17, 2020
Kelli praying for you and your family during this difficult time. Much love to all...
Angel Hall
Friend
November 17, 2020
Kelli my thoughts and prayers are with you. I am sending you one of those sweet hugs that you always have given to me even at times that you didn't even know that I needed it. I pray peace and comfort for you during this time.
Olivia Wolfe
Friend
November 17, 2020
Sweet Kelli, my heart is with you and your family. I am so very sorry Love. There are no words to take away your sorrow but please take comfort in knowing we care. I pray for your peace and comfort.
Trina Mackie
November 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bishop Dr.Lionel Sapp
Friend
November 16, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Elouise Clark
Friend
November 16, 2020
Words cannot express my love for you brother... 14 years was not enough time
LeTavious Hemingway
Brother
November 16, 2020