Menu
Search
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard "Bub" Moorer Jr.

Richard 'Bub' Moorer Jr.

VINELAND, N.J. -- Richard "Bub" Moorer Jr., 81, of Vineland, New Jersey, and formerly of Maxcy Street in Orangeburg, gained his wings on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at his residence.

Homegoing services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Edwards and Son's Funeral Home, 208 East Commerce St., Bridgeton, NJ 08302.

Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Bridgeton.

To offer your condolences, contact his sisters Mary Myers (803-682-5422), Lorise Haynes (803-534-3508) and Willamae Latimore (850-691-9620).


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times and Democrat on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Edwards and Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Bridgeton
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.