Carol Neals

ST. GEORGE -- Carol Neals, 78, of St. George, passed away on Nov. 18, 2020, at St. George Healthcare Center.

Viewing will be at the funeral home on Friday from 2 to 6 p.m.

Graveside service will be Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Shady Grove UM Church, 9221 Charleston Highway, St. George.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477 (843) 563-4332.