Ferrel Sansbury

SANTEE -- Ferrel Sansbury passed away peacefully on Nov. 16, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, surrounded by his loving family.

Ferrel is survived by his devoted wife of 72 years, Barbara Laughlin Sansbury; and two sons, Ferrel LeRoy Sansbury and Douglas Randal Sansbury. Ferrel and Barbara are blessed with six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Ferrel had a passion for designing and maintaining farm equipment and in 1954 he left his father's business, The Sansbury Tractor Company, and was employed by Cole Manufacturing Company of Charlotte, North Carolina, and later through a corporate merger, Implement Sales Company of Atlanta, in farm equipment sales. Farmers throughout the South respected Ferrel's work ethic, honesty, and diverse knowledge of farm equipment. Ferrel was a longtime resident of Santee and resided in the Santee Golf and Country Club Resort for 48 years. He thrived on the peacefulness and beauty of Lake Marion. Ferrel Sansbury loved his Lord and Savior, was a devoted husband, and a committed father. He was a founding member of Eastern Hills Baptist Church in Charlotte, and an Elder and active member of Santee Presbyterian Church. Even in his passing, he showed his unbridled strength for living. Memorials can be sent to The First Baptist Church of Columbia television ministry, PO Box 1000, Columbia, SC 29202, www.fbccola.com and/or, The Chaplin's Crisis Fund, c/o the Regional Medical Center Foundation, 3000 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118 - [email protected]

