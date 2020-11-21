Mary Ayers Fanning

ORANGEBURG -- Mary Ayers Fanning, 93, of Orangeburg, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. She was the wife of the late Lofton Fanning for 60 years.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Orangeburg. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Mary was born in Asheville, N.C., to the late Norman Duncan Ayers and the late Margaret Bryson Ayers. She moved to Orangeburg after her high school graduation where she later met her husband and together they raised three sons. Mary was a devoted member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, where she served on a number of boards and committees and was the representative for Epworth Children's Ministry. One of her true passions was flowers and flower arranging. She was past president of Hoe and Hope Garden Club and a Master Flower Show judge. Mary was the last surviving charter member of the Orangeburg Pilot Club. She was a former co-owner of Southern Realty. Mary was a gracious Southern lady and a devoted wife and mother, and a true friend.

Survivors are her sons, Lofton M. Fanning Jr. (Katherine) and Edward N. Fanning (Kathy); and granddaughter, Claire Fanning.

Mary was preceded in death by her son, James Fanning.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1356 Amelia St., Orangeburg, SC 29115, or Epworth Children's Home, 2900 Millwood Drive, Columbia, SC 29205.

