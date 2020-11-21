Latisha Holloway

ORANGEBURG -- Evangelist Latisha Holloway, 39, of 118 8th Ave., Dayton, Kentucky, formerly of Orangeburg, died Nov. 14, 2020.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

Friends may call at the residence of her sister, Patricia Wilder, 1005 Pineland St., Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com