Thomas Lendo Jennings

CORDOVA -- Thomas Lendo Jennings, 93, of Cordova, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Jim Parnell will be officiating. Burial will follow at Smoak Family Cemetery. The family requests that everyone that attends adhere to the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel prior to the funeral service.

Pallbearers will be Eddie Jennings, Ricky Williams, Andy Williams, William Bacot, Travis Dawson and Clay Gibson.

Mr. Thomas was born on Nov. 27, 1926, in Cordova, the son of the late Marion Jennings and the late Betty Elizabeth Smoak Jennings. Mr. Thomas served in the United States Army, where he helped rebuild after World War II. He was retired from the City of Orangeburg. He was predeceased by his wife, Henrietta Waltz Jennings; his daughter, Elaine Craven; son-in-law, Jerry Craven Sr.; and his brothers and sisters.

Survivors include his son, Thomas L. Jennings (Scheryl) of Cordova; four grandchildren, Kim Myers (Steve) of Charleston, Jerry Craven Jr. (Wendy) of Cordova, Alicia Renee Axson of Branchville, Sarah Marie Jennings of Cordova; three great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

