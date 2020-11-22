Jacob Aubrey Tomlinson

BOWMAN -- Jacob Aubrey Tomlinson, 28, of Bowman, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Jacob was born on Aug. 17, 1992, in Orangeburg, the son of Michael Harry Tomlinson Jr. and Sherry Horger Tomlinson. He was employed by the Food Lion Distribution Center in Elloree as a fork-lift operator. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Jack Horger; great-grandparents, Russell and Lucille Bowles; grandparents, Linda and Arthur Collins, Mike Tomlinson Sr.; uncles, Mike Horger, Richard Horger; aunts, Terry Horger Rowell and Pinkie Horger.

Survivors include his parents, Michael and Sherry Tomlinson; sister, Kelly Nicole Tomlinson; maternal grandmother, Barbara Horger; great-aunt, Fran Tomlinson; aunt, Debbie Stillinger; uncle, Len Horger; aunt and uncle, Tom and Jackie Ingledue; nephew, Rusty and Angela Weeks and an additional number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call the residence of Debbie Stillinger, 219 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg.

Memorials may be made to For the Love of a Paw, 2610 Cleveland St., Elloree, SC 29047.