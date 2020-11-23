J. C. Hutto

SPRINGFIELD -- Funeral services for J. C. Hutto, 93, of Springfield, will be held at 3 o'clock p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, with the Rev. Henry Cooper officiating.

Burial will be in the Springfield Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Nov. 23rd, at Folk Funeral Home.

Due to the current pandemic and the CDC regulations, social distancing and other guidelines will be in place; facemasks are required.

J. C. passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

Born in Orangeburg County, he was a son of the late Julian Hutto and Ruth Harley Hutto Spires. During his younger years, he worked in the cotton mill and he retired after working in logging for many years.

Survivors include his sister, Flossie Davis of Springfield; and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sisters Lilia Mae Davis and Christine Bell and a brother Earl Hutto.

