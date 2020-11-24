Linda Jones Williams

SWANSEA -- Our Heavenly Father gave our beloved wife, mother, sister and grandmother her wings and called her to her heavenly home for eternity on Nov. 21, 2020. Linda Jones Williams was born to Haywood Ivan and Mildred Rogers Jones on Nov. 6, 1947, in Florence County, South Carolina.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 1130 Calvary Church Road, Swansea, with the Rev. Bruce Rucker officiating. A private burial with immediate family will follow in Calvary United Methodist Church cemetery.

CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

She is survived by her husband, Harvey "Tunky" A. Williams III of Swansea; son, Allen J. Williams (Kelly) and their son, Hudson L. Williams of Lexington; daughter, Susan Williams Badia (James) of Edisto Beach; siblings, Elizabeth J. Cox of Summerville,, Sue Carol Lolley (Roger) of Mobile, Alabama, and Richard E. Jones (Carol) of Walnut Creek, California.

Linda graduated from Hannah Pamplico High School and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. She retired from the Orangeburg County Development Commission. She loved attending her grandson's ballgames and was lovingly called "Gan-Gan." She loved gardening, crocheting and cooking. She was a devoted member and leader at Calvary United Methodist Church. Her children felt that she was loved by all that she met and taught them to be kind, considerate and thankful. Her compassion and love were felt by all in her presence. Linda was truly a Southern lady with a heart of gold.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church Women's Group, P.O. Box 148, Swansea, SC 29160.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.