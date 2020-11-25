Josephine M. Glover

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mrs. Josephine M. Glover, 80, of 93 Ridgewood Court, St. Matthews, passed away on Monday, Nov. 24, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at 803-655-7731 and the funeral home. The family will be accepting limited guests between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m. at the residence of her daughter, Pearlie (Michael) Brunson, 87 Ridgewood Court.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.