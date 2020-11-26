Menu
Curtis "Nig" Hicks

ST. MATTHEWS -- Curtis "Nig" Hicks, 86, formerly of St. Matthews, passed on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Columbia.

Funeral plans are incomplete and will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation at the residence. You can express your condolences via telephone to his great-granddaughter, Brigitte Woodard, at 919-698-1286 and daughter, Betty Woodard, 373 Moorer Road, St. Matthews, 803-741-6080, and the funeral home.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Jenkins Funeral Home
