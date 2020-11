Carmen B. Mills

GREENVILLE -- Carmen B. Mills, 54, of 545 Seawright St., Orangeburg, died Oct. 26, 2020, at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

She was born Feb.13, 1966, in Georgia, a daughter of Wilhelmina Murray Mills and the late James Mills.

Survivors include her mother of Orangeburg; a son, Brandyn D. Miller; a brother and sister-in law, Mr. and Mrs. James D. Mills of Gladstone, Mo.; and a niece, Marquita Mills.

Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.