Jean Fair Harrison

ORANGEBURG -- Jean Fair Harrison, 93, of Orangeburg, moved from her earthly home to her heavenly home on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Jean was the faithful wife of Thomas S. Harrison Jr. for 72 years.

Arrangements will be announced by Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.