Menu
Search
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Suzanne O. Hutto
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020

Suzanne O. Hutto

BAMBERG -- Suzanne O. Hutto of Bamberg, the widow of the late Ligon Ganel Hutto Sr., died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

Born Oct. 15, 1932, she was the daughter of W.C. and Myra Garrett Oxford of Waycross, Ga. Mrs. Hutto was a registered nurse in South Carolina, graduating from Orangeburg School of Nursing in 1953. There she worked at the hospital in different capacities -- O.R., obstetrics and pediatrics -- before coming to Bamberg.

Mrs. Hutto was active in Cub Scouts and a volunteer with Red Cross Blood Bank. She was a member of First Baptist Church and the Robert Black Sunday School class, and she served in the Women's Missionary Union and as a leader for Sunbeam. She loved working in her yard and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grands.

Mrs. Hutto is survived by three children, Ligon G. (Pamela) Hutto Jr., John O. (Rita) Hutto and Nancy Hutto (David) Ketcham; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and her brother, W.C. Oxford Jr. of Waycross. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Rebekah Grace Hutto.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29. 2020, at Bamberg First Baptist Church, with the Rev. Charlie Lucas officiating. Interment will follow in Bamberg County Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Cooner Funeral Home, 287 McGee St., Bamberg, in charge of arrangements, (803-245-2828).


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times and Democrat on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Bamberg First Baptist Church
Nov
29
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bamberg First Baptist Church
Nov
29
Interment
Bamberg County Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by:
Cooner Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.