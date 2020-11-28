Mary Bass Freeman

HOLLY HILL -- Mother Mary Bass Freeman, 83, of Holly Hill, transitioned to Heaven on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.

Public viewing for Mary B. Freeman will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Grace Chapel in Holly Hill. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Felder Cemetery, Branchdale Highway, Vance. The Rev. Roy Lee Durant, pastor, will officiate.

Mother Freeman will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family members and friends.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grace Funeral Services, LLC, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059.

May the work WE do speak for us!