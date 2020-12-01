Menu
Nancy Louise Heatley
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020

Nancy Louise Spires Heatley

ELLOREE -- Nancy Louise Spires Heatley, 81, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at her residence near Elloree.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at the graveside in Jerusalem United Methodist Church Cemetery, Old Number 6 Highway, Elloree, with the Rev. Jon Hoin officiating.

The body will be at the residence, 246 Heatley End Road, Elloree, until time for the service.

Mrs. Heatley was born Feb. 20, 1939, in Orangeburg County. She was the daughter of the late John and Jeddie Spires. She was a member of Jerusalem United Methodist Church of Elloree. Before retirement, she was a secretary for Santee Cooper Resort.

She is survived by her husband, William Henry "JR" Heatley Jr., of Elloree and formerly of Moncks Corner. She was first married to the late Jerome Heatley. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Heather and Wayne Heatley of Elloree; and two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joyce S. Hendley (Darven) of Orangeburg, and Anna H. Leviner (Harry) of Orangeburg. She was predeceased by her son Ronald Heatley.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Jerusalem United Methodist Cemetery
Old Number 6 Hwy, Elloree, South Carolina
Our prayers are with you and your family
Linda Moorer Berger and Al Berger
December 1, 2020