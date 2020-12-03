Menu
Ronald Eugene "Ronnie" Martin

ST. MATTHEWS -- Ronald "Ronnie" Eugene Martin, 61, of St. Matthews, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. He was the husband of Bonnie Rickenbaker Martin.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Congaree Baptist Church, St. Matthews, with Pastor Nick Fox officiating. Burial will follow in Congaree Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

Ronnie was born in Fort Stewart, Ga.A, to the late Paul Henry Martin and the late Margie Lou Lovette Martin. He retired as manager from the Local Grown Shed at the Farmers' Market. He previously worked for the Calhoun School Bus Shop for 23 years. Ronnie was an official with SCISA and Dixie Youth for over 30 years. Not only was he a beloved official but a coach from behind home plate. He loved all the kids that crossed his path. He was a member of Congaree Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 38 years of the home; son, Ryan E. Martin (Nikki) of St. Matthews; two brothers, Paul H. Martin Jr. of Spartanburg and David Martin (Penny) of Orangeburg; and two granddaughters, Savanna and Araie Martin, who were the center of Ronnie's world. In addition to his parents, Ronnie was predeceased by brothers, Steve, Bobby and Tommy Martin.

We can't thank our friends and family enough for the love and support over the past year and for the hard work to bring him home. The family would also like to thank Amy Bowen of Compassionate Care Hospice and Amanda Thompson of VNAA for the loving care they gave Ronnie.

Memorials may be made to Congaree Baptist Church, 299 Old Belleville Road, St. Matthews, SC 29135, or Calhoun County Animal Shelter, 140 Purple Martin St., St. Matthews, SC 29135.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.


