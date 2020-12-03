Marian C. Larson

SUMMERVILLE -- Marian C. Larson, 85, of Summerville, and formerly of Santee, widow to William Thomas Larson, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in North Charleston.

Born on Dec. 9, 1934, in Trenton, New Jersey, Marian was a daughter of the late Carl V. Young Sr. and Dorothy Frances (Liptrap) Young. Marian came to South Carolina in 1996. She was a past president of the Rebekah Assembly in New Jersey and she was also active in the Holland Township Fire Auxiliary. Marian and her husband, Bill, were also active in the Fire Department in Santee, and she was a charter member of the Santee Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; her brothers, Richard Young and Bobby Young; her sisters, Lois Corona and Karen Young.

Marian is survived by her brother, Carl V. Young Jr. of Goose Creek; her nieces, Kathy Coffey, Sheril Wright, Brenda Sterner; her nephews, Phillip Young, Timothy Young, Carl Young III, Rich Corona and Rich Young.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Santee Presbyterian Church, 306 Bradford Blvd, Santee, SC 29142. Rite of Committal and Interment will follow services at Holly Gardens Cemetery in Holly Hill, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

For those who prefer memorial contributions, please make a donation in Marian`s memory to Santee Presbyterian Church. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https:/www.avingerfh.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803-496-3434).