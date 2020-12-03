Robert Wade Dunning

Robert Wade Dunning (2-1-5) died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at MUSC due to a stroke.

Robert was born Feb. 15, 1953, in Orangeburg, the son of the late James Theo "Buck" Dunning and Doris Dunning. He was a graduate of O-W, and he attended O-C Technical College and Bible College in Dallas, Texas.

Forty-six years of his life was dedicated to the SI Group, formerly known as Ethyl/Albemarle. Robert took pride in his career there. He was a part of the Fireescue/EMT team there for many years. Robert was an avid outdoorsman. He loved collecting flashlights and was a true patriot of America. He loved his family, provided for them, and he made sure they were protected at all times. He loved to cook and share his homemade creations with his family and friends. Robert loved reading his Bible, war books and Westerns written by Louis L'Amour. Robert also enjoyed taking photos of God's creation.

Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Sheryl Wolfe Dunning of Cordova; his five children, Gina (Hoyt) Jameson of Cope, Carrie (Kenny) Showman of Cordova, Rebecca (Jared) Kittrell of Cordova, Alice Pfeiffer of Cordova and Caleb (Kelsey) Dunning of El Paso, Texas; 17 grandchildren; one great-grandchild on the way; brother, James "Jim" (Cathie) Dunning of Jacksonville, Fla.; mother-in-law, Shelby "Sheboo" Wolfe of Cordova; and additional beloved in-laws and four cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Richard Dunning; and his father-in-law, Thomas "Boo" Wolfe.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Rhett Hyman, RN of MUSC Neuroscience ICU and the staff for respecting the wishes of Robert and his family. The family would also like to give a special thanks to Robert's "work family" at SI Group.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Ebenezer Baptist Church gazebo, 3144 Cordova Road, Cordova. The Rev. Brian Self will be officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the memorial service.

The family requests that everyone in attendance follow the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. The wearing of masks will be required.

Friends may call or come by the residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church New Visions or to the West Virginia Missions Fund, 3144 Cordova Road, Cordova, SC 29039, or to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Columbia, 2901 Colonial Drive, Columbia, SC 29203, or online at rmhcofcolumbia.org.

