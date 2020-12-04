Menu
Anna Margaret Wroten-Wright

BAMBERG -- Anna Margaret Wroten-Wright, 70, of 227 McMichael Road, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at her residence.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Orange Grove U.M.C, Church Cemetery, Bamberg. Viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday Dec. 4, 2020, at the funeral home.

The family asks that all wear face masks and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

The Bamberg Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Carroll Mortuary
12389 Heritage Hwy, Bamberg, SC 29003
Dec
5
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Orange Grove U.M.C, Church Cemetery
, Bamberg, South Carolina
