Henry Lee Nicholson Sr.

DENMARK – Henry Lee Nicholson Sr., 87, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Dec. 3, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at 3 p.m at Ghents Branch Baptist Church, 1974 Ghents Branch Road, Denmark, SC 29042, with the Rev. Sunny Mooney officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service in the Family Life Center. Burial will follow at Zion Methodist Church, 6614 Farrells Road, Branchville, SC 29432. Due to the current pandemic and CDC regulations, social distancing and other guidelines will be in place; facemasks will be required.

One of six children, Henry was born in 1933 to the late James R. Nicholson, Sr. and Lena Richardson Nicholson. He graduated Oakway High School, attended Clemson University and served in the U.S. Army. Henry worked for West End Dairies and owned Nicholson Dairy Farm. He retired from USDA-NRCS as a soil conservationist. Henry was an avid fisherman and boat navigator. He loved coon hunting, spending time outdoors, cooking cane syrup and having fish fries. Henry was a dedicated Clemson football supporter. He was an easy going southern gentleman and never let the world get to him. As a Christian who dedicated his life to his Lord Jesus Christ, he also served as a deacon at Ghents Branch Baptist Church and supported the South Carolina Brotherhood. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be missed by many.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Benny Lynn Nicholson; one daughter, Elizabeth (Fred) Tritapoe of Bamberg; one son, Henry Lee (LeAnn) Nicholson Jr. of Newberry; five grandchildren, Allison (Josh) Carroll of Olar, Nick Tritapoe of Chapin, Rebecca Tritapoe of Bamberg, Daniel and Matthew Nicholson of Newberry; one sister, Edna Mae Harris of Westminister; one great-granddaughter, Breanna Carroll of Olar.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Jim, Harold, Frankie Nicholson; and sister, Evelyn Joyce Keels.

The family has entrusted Dyches Funeral Home and Crematory with the arrangements.