Menu
Search
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Larry Donnel "Juggie" Mack
1961 - 2020
BORN
June 3, 1961
DIED
November 29, 2020

Larry 'Juggie' Donnel Mack

HOLLY HILL -- Larry "Juggie" Donnel Mack, 59, of Holly Hill, transitioned to Heaven on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Public viewing was held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec.r 4, at Grace Chapel. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Myers Cemetery in Vance.

Larry leaves to cherish his wonderful memories his wife of 35 years, Ermadine Mack; his children, Lavonne (Randolph) Johnson-Miller, Troy (Tammy) Johnson, Dontia Mack and Jaquan Mack; his loving mother, Ella Mack; grandchildren, Aniyah Hutto, Jaleel and Jamar Johnson, Byron Miller, Dmonei and Janiya Mack; siblings, Walter Lee Myers, Lessie Goodwin and Telissia Mack, Curtis Lee Mack and Cynthia Ashby; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grace Funeral Services, LLC, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803-496-5539).

May the work WE do speak for us!


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Grace Funeral Services LLC - Holly Hill
8827 Old State Rd, Holly Hill 29059
Dec
5
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Myers Cemetery
621 Good Farm Road, Vance, South Carolina 29163
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Funeral Services, LLC
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.