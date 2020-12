Jessie Mae Stroman

ORANGEBURG -- Jessie Mae Stroman, 84, of 1261 Ashley St. in Orangeburg, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests that there will be no visitation at the residence.

Family and friends may call Carson's Funeral Home.