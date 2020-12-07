William H. Salley

SPRINGFIELD -- A family funeral Service for Retired Army LTC William Harold "Billy" Salley, 91, of Springfield, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, for the immediate family members.

The family has asked that anyone who wants to honor him and attend his service please come to the graveside service on Tuesday at noon at the Springfield Cemetery with Masonic Rites and full U.S. Army honors accorded. The Rev. Henry Cooper will be officiating the services.

The family will remain after the service at the cemetery to greet other family and friends.

Mr. Salley passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Born on June 8, 1929, in Springfield, he was a son of the late David Colburn Salley and Dessie Sanford Salley and was married to Betty Jo Hill Salley. Retired Lt. Col. Salley was stationed at Fort Jackson and was a WWII, Korea and Vietnam veteran. He was a disabled veteran and received a Purple Heart after being wounded in Korea, received a combat infantry badge and numerous other medals. Mr. Salley was a lifetime member of the Salley Masonic Lodge. On Feb. 1, 2020, in recognition of his eminent service reflecting credit upon the institution of free masonry, the Albert Gallatin Mackey medal was presented to him. Through the years Mr. Salley conducted a large number of masonic rite services. He was a member of the Springfield United Methodist Church where he served as Chairman of the Finance Committee, was a Trustee and also a Lay Speaker. He taught elementary school in Springfield and sold Insurance for Liberty National for a number of years. Mr. and Mrs. Salley enjoyed traveling in their camper having traveled through all 50 states over a number of years. He loved his wife, children, and was a great Papa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Betty Salley; daughters, Lydia Salley Allen of Orangeburg and Pamela Salley (Henry) Cooper of St. Matthews; a son, Steven (Misty) Salley of Cope; his grandchildren, Elizabeth Allen (Matthew Weeks), Lee (Alexandra) Allen, Kelly Cooper, Lori (James) Padgett, Regi Cartwright, Bekah Cooper, Claire (Justin) Durr and Anna (Joey) Brown; great-grandchildren, Haiden Padgett, Wyatt Cartwright, Rylee and Caroline Durr, William, Clint and Reed Brown; a sister-in-law, Essie Brown Salley and a number of nieces, nephews.

He was preceded in death by infant sons, William Harold Salley II and James Mitchell Salley; a grandson-in-law, Robert Cartwright; a sister, Myrtle Salley Jumper; brothers, David, Charles and Jake Salley.

Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.