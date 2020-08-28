Menu
Chyrel Ann Lebednik Culler

Chyrel Ann Lebednik Culler

IRMO -- Chyrel Ann Lebednik Culler, 73, of Irmo, passed away Aug. 27, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, in Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg, with Wallace Rabon officiating. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service.

Chyrel was born in Orangeburg to Ann Inabinet Lebednik and the late Victor A. Lebednik. She retired from BellSouth and worked for Julia Neal Fashions for over 10 years. Chyrel was a former member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Orangeburg.

Chyrel is survived by her mother; daughter, Heather C. French (Brett); grandson, Blake French; sisters, Joan L. Wilkins (Rick) and Julie L. Dean (Clyde); brother, Mark Lebednik; and four nephews.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, SC Chapter, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
30
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Memorial Park Cemetery
, Orangeburg, South Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Chyrel and I were good friends back in the BellSouth days. We had such good times together along with many laughs. I will really miss her especially her laugh. May she RIP.
Carol Sentell
Friend
August 28, 2020