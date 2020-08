Catherine Kathlen Brown HOLLY HILL -- Catherine Kathlen Brown, 93, of Sugar Hill Road, died Aug. 25, 2020, at 961 Hampton St., Elloree. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Ebenezer Zion AME Church, Holly Hill. Friends and family may call and visit the residence or call Eutawville Community Funeral Home. Visit our website at www.eutawvillefuneralhome.com.



Published by The Times and Democrat on Aug. 28, 2020.